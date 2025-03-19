Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?

Sunita Williams' prolonged stay in space sparked global discussions, raising concerns about astronaut health and technical challenges in space travel.

Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams


NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her crewmates undergo a 45-day rehabilitation program to readjust to gravity after prolonged space travel. After spending nine months in space, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, has returned to Earth and will now undergo an intensive rehabilitation program. Their extended stay at the International Space Station (ISS) was unplanned, as the propulsion system of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that carried them to space developed technical issues, delaying their return.

Williams and Wilmore, along with NASA’s Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksander Gorbunov, landed safely off the coast of Florida at 3:27 AM IST after a 17-hour journey aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule. Recovery teams quickly transported them for medical evaluations to assess their physical condition post-mission.

Health Challenges Astronauts Face Post-Spaceflight

Long-duration space missions significantly impact the human body due to microgravity. Astronauts returning from space often experience “puffy head, chicken legs” syndrome caused by fluid shifts in the body along with reduced bone density, muscle loss, and balance issues. Other common effects include changes in cardiovascular function, coordination, agility, and neurovestibular responses, which affect spatial orientation.

To counter these effects, astronauts undergo a 45-day rehabilitation program, designed by NASA’s Astronaut Strength, Conditioning, and Rehabilitation (ASCR) specialists. This structured reconditioning plan is tailored to restore their pre-flight physical capabilities, ensuring they regain strength, flexibility, endurance, and coordination.

NASA’s Three-Phase Rehabilitation Program

Rehabilitation begins immediately upon landing and involves two-hour daily sessions, seven days a week. The program is divided into three key phases:

  • Phase 1: Focuses on basic movement, flexibility, and muscle reactivation.
  • Phase 2: Introduces cardiovascular training and proprioceptive exercises to improve balance.
  • Phase 3: The longest and most intense phase, emphasizes functional strength and endurance to prepare astronauts for their post-mission duties.

Each astronaut’s program is customized based on their physical condition, mission role, and medical assessments. Studies show that after completing post-flight rehabilitation, astronauts not only recover but often exceed their pre-flight physical benchmarks.

Sunita Williams’ prolonged stay in space sparked global discussions, raising concerns about astronaut health and technical challenges in space travel. Political debates also emerged regarding the future of Boeing’s Starliner program, with NASA emphasizing the need for improved spacecraft reliability.

With Crew-10 successfully docking at the ISS on Sunday, Williams and her team could finally embark on their return journey. As they now focus on rehabilitation, their mission marks another significant chapter in space exploration, highlighting both the resilience of astronauts and the ongoing advancements in human spaceflight.

ALSO READ: Back on Earth! Here's How ISRO Reacted To Sunita Williams' Return From Space

