‘Children Waiting To Know About Their Father’, Nuns Take Calls About Pope Francis’ Health

The Pious Disciples sisters have been handling the Vatican switchboard since 1970. Their mission, as instructed by their mother superior at the time, is to be "a voice that does good" by communicating Christ’s presence through the phone lines.

As Pope Francis remains hospitalized in Rome, the Vatican’s switchboard is receiving an influx of calls from concerned followers. The nuns of the Pious Disciples of the Divine Master, who operate the Vatican’s central phone line, describe the callers as “children waiting to know about their father.”

The Vatican’s central number remains public, and unlike most major institutions that rely on automated call systems, the sisters ensure that every call is answered by a real person. “It’s the Vatican’s voice a human voice that the Church wants to preserve,” said Mother Micaela, the order’s mother superior.

A Human Connection in a Digital Age

The nuns field an estimated 50-70 calls daily. Some callers simply need assistance navigating the Vatican’s vast network of offices, while others seek guidance, financial aid, or emotional support. Those requesting help are redirected to the Vatican almoner’s office, which provides relief to people affected by crises such as the war in Ukraine and floods in Brazil.

Callers Seeking Comfort and Connection

With Pope Francis known for his personal outreach and informal approach, some callers express a desire to speak with him directly. “People of simple faith don’t understand that the pope cannot speak with everyone,” explained Sister Gabriella.

Others call in distress, seeking comfort or counseling. “Some calls are very triggering,” admitted Sister Anthony, who joined the Vatican a year ago from the Philippines. While the sisters are not official Vatican spokespersons, they provide hope and reassurance whenever possible.

Women’s Role in the Vatican

The nuns also take pride in their work, contributing to the Vatican’s growing recognition of women’s roles. “Pope Francis often reminds us that the Church is a mother,” said Mother Micaela. “Having a feminine presence in this role gives a sense of reliability.”

Currently, around 1,100 women, both religious and lay, work at the Vatican. While the priesthood remains male-exclusive, Pope Francis has appointed women to key leadership roles in recent years. “Knowing that there are more responsibilities for women, we feel very empowered,” said Sister Anthony.

As the Vatican prepares for the 2025 Holy Year, which is expected to bring over 32 million pilgrims to Rome, the sisters anticipate an even greater volume of calls. Yet, they remain committed to their mission of offering a compassionate, human connection to those seeking answers, guidance, and solace.

