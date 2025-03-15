Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Children Waiting To Know About Their Father’, Nuns Take Calls About Pope Francis’ Health

‘Children Waiting To Know About Their Father’, Nuns Take Calls About Pope Francis’ Health

The Pious Disciples sisters have been handling the Vatican switchboard since 1970. Their mission, as instructed by their mother superior at the time, is to be "a voice that does good" by communicating Christ’s presence through the phone lines.

‘Children Waiting To Know About Their Father’, Nuns Take Calls About Pope Francis’ Health

Pope Francis


As Pope Francis remains hospitalized in Rome, the Vatican’s switchboard is receiving an influx of calls from concerned followers. The nuns of the Pious Disciples of the Divine Master, who operate the Vatican’s central phone line, describe the callers as “children waiting to know about their father.”

The Vatican’s central number remains public, and unlike most major institutions that rely on automated call systems, the sisters ensure that every call is answered by a real person. “It’s the Vatican’s voice a human voice that the Church wants to preserve,” said Mother Micaela, the order’s mother superior.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Human Connection in a Digital Age

The Pious Disciples sisters have been handling the Vatican switchboard since 1970. Their mission, as instructed by their mother superior at the time, is to be “a voice that does good” by communicating Christ’s presence through the phone lines. Today, around a dozen sisters from different countries, including Italy, the Philippines, and Poland, manage incoming calls in multiple languages, including Italian, English, and Spanish.

The nuns field an estimated 50-70 calls daily. Some callers simply need assistance navigating the Vatican’s vast network of offices, while others seek guidance, financial aid, or emotional support. Those requesting help are redirected to the Vatican almoner’s office, which provides relief to people affected by crises such as the war in Ukraine and floods in Brazil.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Callers Seeking Comfort and Connection

With Pope Francis known for his personal outreach and informal approach, some callers express a desire to speak with him directly. “People of simple faith don’t understand that the pope cannot speak with everyone,” explained Sister Gabriella.

Others call in distress, seeking comfort or counseling. “Some calls are very triggering,” admitted Sister Anthony, who joined the Vatican a year ago from the Philippines. While the sisters are not official Vatican spokespersons, they provide hope and reassurance whenever possible.

Women’s Role in the Vatican

The nuns also take pride in their work, contributing to the Vatican’s growing recognition of women’s roles. “Pope Francis often reminds us that the Church is a mother,” said Mother Micaela. “Having a feminine presence in this role gives a sense of reliability.”

Currently, around 1,100 women, both religious and lay, work at the Vatican. While the priesthood remains male-exclusive, Pope Francis has appointed women to key leadership roles in recent years. “Knowing that there are more responsibilities for women, we feel very empowered,” said Sister Anthony.

As the Vatican prepares for the 2025 Holy Year, which is expected to bring over 32 million pilgrims to Rome, the sisters anticipate an even greater volume of calls. Yet, they remain committed to their mission of offering a compassionate, human connection to those seeking answers, guidance, and solace.

ALSO READ: Keir Starmer Calls Out Putin For Delaying Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Global Demands

Filed under

Pope Francis vatican city

The United States militar

US Launches Major Airstrikes Against Houthis In Yemen–Why It Matters?
As Pope Francis remains h

‘Children Waiting To Know About Their Father’, Nuns Take Calls About Pope Francis’ Health
British Prime Minister Ke

Keir Starmer Calls Out Putin For Delaying Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Global Demands
South African pacer Mariz

Watch | Marizanne Kapp’s Fiery Spell Rocks Mumbai Indians Early- WPL 2025 Final
Real Madrid will look to

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Match
The Women’s Premier Lea

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch |...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Launches Major Airstrikes Against Houthis In Yemen–Why It Matters?

US Launches Major Airstrikes Against Houthis In Yemen–Why It Matters?

Keir Starmer Calls Out Putin For Delaying Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Global Demands

Keir Starmer Calls Out Putin For Delaying Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Global Demands

Watch | Marizanne Kapp’s Fiery Spell Rocks Mumbai Indians Early- WPL 2025 Final

Watch | Marizanne Kapp’s Fiery Spell Rocks Mumbai Indians Early- WPL 2025 Final

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Match

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Match

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch | WPL Final

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch |...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day 2 Collection, Why?

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips