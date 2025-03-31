Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political Ties

President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, is set to embark on a State Visit to India, marking the first visit by a Chilean head of state to the Asian nation in 16 years.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political Ties

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political Ties


President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, is set to embark on a State Visit to India, marking the first visit by a Chilean head of state to the Asian nation in 16 years. The visit, spanning from March 30 to April 6, is poised to reinforce political and economic ties between the two nations, with a particular focus on trade diversification and investment opportunities in India, the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The President’s itinerary includes visits to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, where he will engage in high-level meetings, commercial engagements, and cultural exchanges. Accompanying him is a distinguished delegation consisting of government ministers, parliamentarians, business leaders, educators, and representatives from Chile’s innovation, culture, and agri-food sectors.

Key Meetings and Economic Initiatives

President Boric will arrive in New Delhi on April 1, where he is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. These meetings will serve as a platform to discuss bilateral agreements, deepen diplomatic relations, and explore new avenues for collaboration in trade, technology, and investment.

In Mumbai, the Chilean leader will preside over key business forums, including a meeting with CEOs from the Indian and Chilean agri-food industries. Additionally, he will take part in the “Shoot in Chile” event, an initiative aimed at positioning Chile as a prime location for international film productions.

The visit will conclude in Bangalore on April 4, where President Boric will attend the Innovation Summit. This event will focus on advancing technology exchanges between the two countries, leveraging India’s expertise in the sector.

Diverse Delegation Highlights Chile’s Strategic Interests

President Boric’s official delegation includes key government officials such as Foreign Affairs Minister Alberto van Klaveren, Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela, Mining Minister Aurora Williams, and Women and Gender Equality Minister Antonia Orellana. Additional officials include Deputy Minister of International Economic Relations Claudia Sanhueza and Deputy Minister of Economy Javiera Petersen, along with top executives from InvestChile, Corfo, and Codelco.

The business delegation comprises industry leaders like Rosario Navarro, President of SOFOFA, and Jorge Guerrero, President of the Chile-India Chamber of Commerce. Representatives from the education and cultural sectors, including academics, film producers, and innovation leaders, will also be part of the visit, highlighting Chile’s commitment to strengthening multifaceted ties with India.

This high-profile visit underscores Chile’s dedication to expanding its global partnerships, fostering economic opportunities, and enhancing cultural and technological collaborations with India. President Boric is set to return to Santiago on April 6 after what promises to be a pivotal diplomatic mission for both nations.

