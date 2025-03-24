Chilean President Gabriel Boric to Visit India to Boost Trade and Investment Ties

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font is set to embark on a historic visit to India from March 30 to April 6, marking the first visit by a Chilean head of state in 16 years.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font is set to embark on a historic visit to India from March 30 to April 6, marking the first visit by a Chilean head of state in 16 years.

The visit is aimed at deepening political and economic relations, with a strong focus on trade diversification, investment collaboration, and technological partnerships with the world’s fifth-largest economy, according to an official press release from the Chilean government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening Economic Cooperation and Trade Relations

President Boric will be accompanied by an official delegation that includes government officials, parliamentarians, and representatives from key industries such as business, education, culture, and agribusiness. The visit will encompass stops in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, with discussions centered around investment, technology transfer, and economic cooperation.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi on April 1, the Chilean leader is scheduled to meet with Indian counterparts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. A crucial aspect of the visit will be a business forum that will bring together industry representatives from both nations to explore new opportunities in trade and investment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The discussions aim to position Chile as a strategic trade partner while identifying potential areas of collaboration in business and innovation.

In Mumbai, President Boric will lead commercial events, including high-level meetings with key executives from the Indian and Chilean agri-food industries. Additionally, he will take part in the “Shoot in Chile” initiative, an effort to promote Chile as an ideal destination for international film productions.

Advancing Innovation and Technology Partnerships

The final phase of the visit will take place in Bangalore, where the Chilean President will attend the Innovation Summit on April 4. The summit will serve as a platform to strengthen exchanges in technology and innovation, leveraging India’s expertise in these fields.

The President and his delegation will engage in discussions to facilitate cooperation between Chilean and Indian enterprises, particularly in emerging industries. Boric is scheduled to return to Santiago on April 6.

Accompanying President Boric on this visit are prominent ministers, including Foreign Affairs Minister Alberto van Klaveren, Finance Minister Mario Marcel, Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela, Mining Minister Aurora Williams, Women and Gender Equality Minister Antonia Orellana, and Culture, Arts, and Heritage Minister Carolina Arredondo. Additionally, Undersecretaries of International Economic Relations and Economy, Claudia Sanhueza and Javiera Petersen, will also be part of the delegation.

Diverse Representation Across Key Sectors

The delegation will also feature top officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives. Among them are Jose Miguel Benavente, Executive Director of Corfo; Karla Flores, Director of Invest Chile; Maximo Pacheco, President of Codelco; Daniel Hojman, President of BancoEstado; Ignacio Fernandez, Director of ProChile; and Pablo Zamora, President of Fundacion Chile.

A cross-party parliamentary delegation, consisting of Senate President Jose Garcia Ruminot and several senators and representatives, will also take part in the visit. The business delegation will include industry leaders such as Rosario Navarro, President of SOFOFA, and Jorge Guerrero, President of the Chilean-Indian Chamber of Commerce, among others.

The cultural sector will be represented by figures from the film and television industries, including Alexandra Galvis, Vice President of the Association of Film and Television Producers, and Jennifer Mayani, a Chilean-Indian actress with Bollywood experience. The education sector will also be well represented, with academic professionals and students from Chile attending to foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Additionally, key representatives from the agri-food, innovation, and venture capital sectors will join the delegation, highlighting Chile’s commitment to strengthening its presence in India across multiple industries.

With this visit, Chile seeks to expand its economic footprint in India while fostering long-term partnerships in trade, innovation, and culture. The meetings and agreements expected from this trip could pave the way for deeper cooperation between the two nations in the years to come.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: US Visa Holders Beware: Traveling Abroad May Affect Green Card, H-1B, And F-1 Visa Status