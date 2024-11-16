Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
CHINA: 21-Year-Old Student Goes On A Stabbing Spree Killing 8 And Injuring 17

This incident follows closely after another devastating event earlier in the week in Zhuhai, southern China.

CHINA: 21-Year-Old Student Goes On A Stabbing Spree Killing 8 And Injuring 17

A tragic stabbing spree unfolded on Saturday evening in Wuxi, a city in eastern China, leaving eight people dead and 17 others injured. Police confirmed the perpetrator was a 21-year-old student, though details about the motive or circumstances are still under investigation.

This incident follows closely after another devastating event earlier in the week in Zhuhai, southern China.

A car plowed into a crowd outside a sports center, resulting in 35 fatalities and injuring 43 people. Both tragedies have sent shockwaves through the nation, raising concerns over public safety and the frequency of such violent occurrences.

(Further updates are awaited as authorities continue their investigations into these incidents.)

China crime news killing spree Latest world news Trending news
