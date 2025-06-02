China Accuses US of ‘Provoking Frictions’ Amid Renewed Trade Tensions Post-Geneva Truce

China has accused the US of “provoking new economic and trade frictions”, responding to Trump’s claim that Beijing violated the trade truce.

China’s Commerce Ministry has accused the United States of “provoking new economic and trade frictions”, responding to President Donald Trump’s recent claim that Beijing violated the trade truce reached in Geneva last month, CNN reported on Monday. The truce had temporarily halted escalating tariffs between the two global powers.

Beijing Blames Washington for Undermining Trade Agreement

“The United States has been unilaterally provoking new economic and trade frictions, exacerbating the uncertainty and instability of bilateral economic and trade relations,” China’s Commerce Ministry said, per CNN.

The Ministry further warned, “If the United States insists on its own way and continues to undermine China’s interests, China will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

Trump Slams China, Saying ‘So Much for Being Mr. Nice Guy’

Tensions flared after Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday that China had “TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US”, saying he had struck a quick deal with Beijing “to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation.”

“So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” he added.

Rare Earths at the Centre of the Dispute

One of the key sticking points is China’s continued export controls on rare earth minerals, critical for electronics, electric vehicles and U.S. military hardware, the report said. Despite the Geneva agreement—including China’s pledge to “suspend or remove” non-tariff retaliatory measures, these restrictions remain in place.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on CBS’ Face the Nation, “Maybe it’s a glitch in the Chinese system, maybe it’s intentional,” referring to withheld rare earth exports. Bessent added that the issue might be resolved in an upcoming call between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China Responds to US Measures on Tech and Education

China’s Monday statement also criticized recent U.S. actions beyond trade, including:

Export control guidelines on AI chips

Ban on chip design software sales to China

Revocation of Chinese student visas

The Ministry described these as “discriminatory restrictive measures”, reportedly saying they violate the spirit of the Geneva talks.

Impacts of US-China Trade Tensions Amid Global Economic Concerns

As tensions escalate, China’s manufacturing activity shrank for the second consecutive month in May, highlighting domestic economic strain. Current American tariffs on Chinese imports stand at 30%, not including pre-existing duties.

Former U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns told CNN, “A lot of this is on China—China has been the most disruptive force in global trade over the last 25 to 30 years.”

He added that Beijing must demonstrate seriousness on issues like intellectual property and forced technology transfers to be considered a reliable trade partner.

