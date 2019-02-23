China Airlines, Pilot takes a nap, the video went viral: A video of a pilot of China Airlines taking a nap on duty went viral and left the people on social media in a state of shock. The video was recorded by the co-pilot and he also got warned for not taking the responsibility to wake him up.

China Airlines pilot caught on video sleeping in cockpit while flying Boeing 747 jet: Sleeping while doing work or performing your job is never appreciated but is turns to be a very major issue if it can put the lives of others in big danger. It was a kind of a shock for all the netizens when they saw a video of a pilot sleeping at the cockpit which went viral, the video also made the netizens very concerned because of such an irresponsible act. The senior pilot took a nap while flying a China Airlines 747 surfaced in Taiwan, and the video went viral on social media.

While the aviation company stated that the pilot has been penalised for breaking the safety regulations, people on social media expressed their anxiety over the lackadaisical attitude of the experienced pilot.

A local news channel of China, which first shared the footage, said the concerned pilot is serving as the chief officer with the airline since last 20 years and has also served as a flight instructor in charge of flight simulator testing.

Reports said, the video was recorded by a co-pilot who also took photographs of the incident too. The co-pilot has also been warned for not waking the senior pilot up.

The video got viral just after the Pilots of China Airlines ended up a seven-day strike over the issue of fatigue and long working hours. Many people on social media had an argument about the scene that just to take a nap. one cannot risk the lives of so many passengers.