North Korea and China’s diplomatic ties began on October 6, 1949, and are often described as "as close as lips and teeth."

‘Bitter allies’ China and North Korea, celebrated their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations on october 6. Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged messages on Sunday.

Chinese Premier Xi : “To write a new chapter”

“I attach great importance to the development of the China-DPRK relations,” President Xi said in his message to Kim, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Xi further expressed China’s readiness to “write a new chapter” with North Korea, highlighting a commitment to “stable and further advancement” of socialism in both countries.

Xi’s message reaffirmed China’s commitment to maintaining a strategic partnership with North Korea. “I have maintained close communications with Kim through several meetings,” he said, noting China’s willingness to deepen “strategic communications and friendly exchanges.” The strong historical ties date back to China’s support for North Korea during the Korean War (1950–1953) and its ongoing role as North Korea’s largest trading partner.

North korea Leader Kim: “New Era”

Kim affirmed North Korea’s intent to “steadily strive to consolidate and develop friendly and cooperative relations” with China. His message pointed to a “new era” of collaboration between the neighboring countries, underscoring that deepening these ties serves their mutual interests.

China-North Korea Relations

North Korea and China’s diplomatic ties began on October 6, 1949, and are often described as “as close as lips and teeth.”

China has been North Korea’s supporter: China has been North Korea’s largest trading partner and is suspected of vetoing U.N. sanctions and providing covert aid to support its neighbor. For over a decade, China has supported Kim Jong Un’s regime through trade and aid, opposing strict international sanctions to prevent regime collapse and a refugee crisis along their shared border.

What’s China’s Worry? Relations have experienced ups and downs. China is wary of forming a three-way alliance with North Korea and Russia, preferring regional stability. Meanwhile, North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties, with allegations of North Korea supplying weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine. A recent pact between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin includes mutual military assistance.

China’s support to south Korea: Friction arose in the late 1980s when China normalized ties with South Korea, leading to Pyongyang viewing this as a betrayal. Nuclear tests by North Korea in 2006 prompted China to shift from support to punitive measures.

Efforts to ease tensions: After the 2017 U.S.-North Korea summit, China has worked to restore ties with Pyongyang, resulting in multiple summits between Xi Jinping and Kim. While China has backed U.N. sanctions, it has often diluted their impact and has been accused of circumventing restrictions.

ALSO READ: Mass Protests Across The Globe Call For Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Ongoing Crisis