Even as tensions continue at LAC and Pakistan refuses to tone down its efforts to disrupt peace and stability in J&K, the two countries have signed another military deal in order to ‘jointly cope with various risks and challenges’. The military deal has come in the backdrop of China’s Defence Minister and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Wei Fenghe’s visit to Pakistan’s army Headquarters in Rawalpindi and meeting with Pakistan’s leadership.

After his meeting with Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, Wei Fengshe called upon both the countries to push their military relationship to a higher level. Pointing out the need to jointly cope with various risks and challenges, he also underlined China’s commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and security interests of both the countries and safeguard regional peace and stability.

In the meeting, the two countries also discussed and reviewed the ongoing projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Prior to Wei Fenghe’s visit, China’s envoy to Pakistan had reaffirmed commitment to build a solid relationship and ‘All-Weather Friendship’ with the latter.

Post their meeting, Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Tuesday openly extended support to China’s stand on South China sea, Taiwan and Tibet among many other issues. He also said that Pakistan hopes that the two countries will strengthen cooperation in not just construction of CPEC but also in matters of defence and security fields. Furthermore, Imran Khan called upon closer strategic cooperation between both the countries and underlined the need to take Pakistan and China’s ‘brotherhood’ to a new height.