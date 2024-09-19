Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
China And Russia Intensify Joint Military Drills: What’s Driving This Alliance?

As Russia’s military recently launched extensive drills viewed as a demonstration of strength against the United States, President Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of collaboration with what he termed “friendly” nations.

As Russia’s military recently launched extensive drills viewed as a demonstration of strength against the United States, President Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of collaboration with what he termed “friendly” nations. In a video address, he noted that while 15 nations would observe the exercises, only China would participate alongside Russia in the largest military drills the country has conducted in three decades.

Details of the “Ocean-2024” Drills

Dubbed “Ocean-2024,” these seven-day military exercises involved approximately 90,000 troops and over 500 ships and aircraft, concluding on Monday. The drills are part of a series of military collaborations between Russia and China, following recent pledges from both leaders to enhance military cooperation even as Russia continues its conflict in Ukraine. For these exercises, China dispatched several warships and 15 aircraft to the waters off Russia’s Far East coast.

Increased Military Coordination

This latest round of drills aligns with a pattern of intensified military coordination between Russia and China, which has been ongoing for over a decade. The two nations have engaged in multiple joint exercises, including significant activities near Alaska and in the South China Sea, raising concerns in Washington regarding the implications for U.S. security.

Both countries have engaged in a series of joint military drills, with at least four to ten such activities occurring annually since 2014. Observers note that these exercises have become more complex, involving both naval and air forces and taking place in increasingly distant regions.

Implications for Global Tensions

The collaboration occurs against a backdrop of escalating global tensions, particularly relating to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea. Analysts are scrutinizing the possibility of a united front between the two nuclear powers in future conflicts, despite their lack of a formal treaty alliance.

While joint military exercises send a strong message to the U.S. and its allies, experts caution against assuming that the two nations are completely aligned in their strategic goals. The historical context of their relationship reveals a complex interplay of cooperation and underlying mistrust.

Potential Risks and Concerns

U.S. officials have expressed concern about the potential for a simultaneous military conflict involving both China and Russia, especially in light of increasing military cooperation. Analysts indicate that while the two countries may share overlapping interests, they also possess distinct geopolitical objectives, which could complicate any direct military collaboration.

Despite the growing military coordination, it remains uncertain whether the two countries would support each other in a direct military conflict. Experts suggest that Russia may have more to lose by entering a conflict alongside China, particularly concerning its relationship with other regional powers like India.

Looking Ahead

As both nations continue to strengthen their military ties, observers note that there is still potential for Russia to reciprocate China’s support in various ways, particularly in diplomatic and economic spheres. However, whether Russia would participate actively in a conflict initiated by China, such as an engagement over Taiwan, remains debatable.

In conclusion, while the joint military drills signify a robust partnership between Russia and China, analysts emphasize the complexity of their relationship and the nuances involved in any potential collaborative actions in future conflicts.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

