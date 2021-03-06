China has announced to help build a passageway connecting Tibet with South Asia under its 14th five-year plan, the official media reported on Friday.

A Chinese news agency reported on Friday that China’s Tibet Autonomous region will be supported to build an important passageway opening to South-Asia, as per the draft outline of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2035) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives until the year 2035. the report was released at the annual session of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament commenced on Friday in Beijing.

Details of the projects as to where and when the passageway would be built were not shared. the FYP draft also constitutes of China’s development plans and participation in the pragmatic cooperation on the Arctic, construction of a polar silk road, and other initiatives. the FYP has been submitted to NPC for final approval.

China’s interest in the south-Asian region was evident last November when Beijing led out a high-level virtual meeting with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Srilanka, and Nepal in order to formulate a ‘political consensus’ to contain the covid-19 pandemic and to further strengthen economic development hosted by Chinese foreign minister Luo Zhaohui. the meeting of five parties hosted by China was similar to the one held in 2019 involving Nepal, Pakistan, and Afghanistan hosted by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi.

