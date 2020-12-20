Amid border standoff with India, the Chinese PLA has appointed Gen. Zhang Xudong as the new commander of its Western Theater Command who will be responsible for all of the Peoples' Republic of China's in occupied Aksai Chin, Tibet & Xinjiang.

Amid border standoff with India, the Chinese PLA has appointed Gen. Zhang Xudong as the new commander of its Western Theater Command who will be responsible for all of the Peoples’ Republic of China’s in occupied Aksai chin, Tibet & Xinjiang. Zhang was previously 2nd in command of Central Theater and also served as a Deputy Secretary in Communist party till 2015. The three different promoted officers have been Guo Puxiao, political commissar of the CMC logistic help division, Li Wei, Political Commissar of the PLA’s strategic help pressure which is accountable for cyber warfare, and Wang Chunning, Commander of the Individuals’ Armed Police Pressure which is tasked with inner safety.

Previously Zhang has no prior expertise within the western theatre, Tibet or Xinjiang, having spent a lot of his profession within the northeastern Shenyang army area (now underneath the northern theatre command) and since 2017 because of the Commander of central theatre command, which is accountable for the safety of the capital, Beijing. Gen zhang replaces the influential normal Zhao zongzi, who turned 65 this 12 months, and has been accountable for the western theater command since its formation in February 2016, when Mr.xi put in place sweeping reforms consolidating the seven army areas into 5 instructions, with the purpose of accelerating jointness and integration between completely different companies. the western command is the largest of the 5.

