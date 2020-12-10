According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW), the government used an expansive data collection project to arbitrarily detain Uighurs in the region. Activists said ethnic Uighurs were arbitrarily arrested by a computer program that flagged suspicious behaviour.

United Nations experts and advocates say at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs, who are mostly Muslim and speak a Turkic language, have been detained at some point in Xinjiang internment camps.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed China for stealing research and intellectual property from Chinese students studying in American colleges. The tensions between US-China have escalated in recent times.

In a very severe and major blow to the Chinese administration, the United States President Donald Trump’s administration had increased economic pressure on China’s western region of Xinjiang. In the latest, US has banned cotton imports from an influential Chinese producer citing that it says uses the forced labour of detained Uyghur Muslims. As per sources, atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in China continue and Chinese authorities in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), have recently detained hundreds of Muslim Imams.

Earlier Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe wrote in an opinion piece of The Wall Street Journal that he would like to communicate one thing to the American people that it is the People’s Republic of China who poses the greatest threat to America today. Ratcliffe further added that China is the greatest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War II.