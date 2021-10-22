The move is part of a larger effort in China to crack down on foreign content, or at the very least make it more difficult for that content to exist within the Great Firewall.

In a fresh censorship row, China has banned Quran apps, LinkedIn and Yahoo news, adding to the list of US-based social media platforms banned in the country. Quran Majeed, a popular app for reading the Islamic religious text and other prayer-related information, is the latest app to be banned in China in response to Chinese government requests.

The move is part of a larger effort in China to crack down on foreign content, or at the very least make it more difficult for that content to exist within the Great Firewall. The Quran Majeed app is still available on the App Store and Google Play in other countries, albeit Google Play is not available in China.

After seven years of continuous operation, Microsoft had earlier announced that the China-localised version of LinkedIn will be shut down. Biological activists, professors, and journalists had claimed that their LinkedIn profiles had been blocked in China, preventing them from accessing their accounts, and the news arrived four months later.

Meanwhile, in addition to the government’s suppression goal, Yahoo has also been withdrawn from Apple’s App Store in China, making the people of the country lose one of their final resorts for foreign news. This isn’t the first time the Chinese Communist Party has retaliated against international media.

Last May, China barred and suspended Bible apps and Christian WeChat public accounts, claiming that they “violated China’s Internet User Public Account Information Services Management Provisions,” and thus needed to be “restricted and suspended. The Open Door’s report quoted , “the new limits on the internet, social media, and non-governmental organisations, as well as religious rules are vigorously implemented and represent a serious restriction on freedom.”

Interestingly, when India was banning apps, China was miffed. Now, when China is throwing out apps, where is the criticism and outrage on its censorship crackdown. The big question is, ‘Should the US also ban Chinese companies’ and ‘Is it time for a 2nd round of app bans in India’.