China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands in Seattle

The ongoing trade dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to have major consequences for Boeing.

Chinese airlines have started returning Boeing aircraft to the United States, with one 737 MAX jet recently arriving at Boeing’s Seattle production facility, as reported by Reuters.

Aircraft Return Follows Tariff-Driven Delivery Freeze

The return occurred soon after China instructed its airlines to halt further Boeing deliveries, a reaction to the U.S. imposing a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, according to Bloomberg News.

Three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, initially being prepared at Boeing’s Zhoushan delivery center for two major Chinese carriers, were redirected back to the U.S., sources told The Air Current.

Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands in Seattle

Over the weekend, a witness confirmed that a Boeing 737 MAX intended for Xiamen Airlines—still bearing the airline’s branding—landed at King County International Airport in Seattle. The jet was among several parked at Zhoushan for final touches before handover to the Chinese airline.

When questioned at an April 16 press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated he was unaware of any official directive instructing Chinese airlines to reject Boeing deliveries.

Impact on Chinese Leasing Firms and Domestic Orders

According to The Air Current, China’s delivery suspension has impacted internal operations as well. A local aircraft leasing company reported that a Chinese airline pulled out of its commitment to receive a 737 MAX, forcing the lessor to seek other buyers for the completed plane.

Industry experts told Reuters that many airline CEOs are likely to delay taking delivery of Boeing jets to sidestep the hefty U.S.-China tariff burden, which could eventually impact the operational planning of Chinese carriers.

Trade War Hits Boeing’s Growth Plans in China

Data shows that Boeing has delivered 18 aircraft to nine Chinese airlines in 2025. The country’s three major carriers—Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines—have placed future orders for 45, 53, and 81 aircraft respectively, expected between 2025 and 2027, Reuters added.

Boeing had only recently begun recovering from a five-year halt on 737 MAX imports to China, originally imposed in 2019 following two tragic crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that raised global safety concerns about the aircraft model.