India-China standoff, India Soldier, LAC, Galwan Valley Ladakh: As anti-China sentiments simmer in India, China issues statement blaming India for Galwan. Spokesperson says talk are on.

China on Friday blamed India regarding the face-off that took place in Galwan valley region in Eastern Ladakh, saying that the responsibility entirely lies with India.

“Regarding the serious situation in Galwan valley, right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility entirely lies with the Indian side. India and China are in talks to ease the situation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian. The comments came on a question regarding a call for the boycott of Chinese products in India.

This comes in the backdrop of growing anti-China sentiment in India over the Galwan valley clash between the two countries that led to casualties on both sides.

Read also: Chinese Foreign Ministry denies capturing Indian soldiers during Galwan face-off

Read also: Policy option to completely decouple from China open: Donald Trump

Lijian also said that China hopes that the two countries can jointly work together to maintain long term development of bilateral relations.

On the night of June 15-16, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley of Ladakh as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation process.

Read also: Uighur Imams most vulnerable to persecution in China, says report

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App