Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • China Blasts JD Vance’s ‘Chinese Peasants’ Remark, Labels Him ‘Ignorant’ Amid Rising US-China Tensions

China Blasts JD Vance’s ‘Chinese Peasants’ Remark, Labels Him ‘Ignorant’ Amid Rising US-China Tensions

A controversial statement by US Vice President JD Vance has drawn harsh criticism from Beijing. Vance, during an appearance on Fox News, made a remark referring to "Chinese peasants," sparking outrage in China and fueling already strained US-China relations.

China Blasts JD Vance’s ‘Chinese Peasants’ Remark, Labels Him ‘Ignorant’ Amid Rising US-China Tensions

China Blasts JD Vance's 'Chinese Peasants' Remark, Labels Him 'Ignorant' Amid Rising US-China Tensions


A controversial statement by US Vice President JD Vance has drawn harsh criticism from Beijing. Vance, during an appearance on Fox News, made a remark referring to “Chinese peasants,” sparking outrage in China and fueling already strained US-China relations.

Speaking in defense of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs and attacking the structure of global trade, Vance said, “What has the globalist economy gotten the United States of America? And the answer is, fundamentally, it’s based on two principles – incurring a huge amount of debt to buy things that other countries make for us.”

Chinese Officials and Citizens Respond with Outrage

Vance went on to add, “To make it a little more crystal clear, we borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture.”

He concluded, “That is not a recipe for economic prosperity, it is not a recipe for low prices, and it’s not a recipe for good jobs in the United States of America.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In response, the Chinese government strongly condemned the statement. Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, expressed disbelief.

“It’s both astonishing and lamentable to hear this vice president make such ignorant and disrespectful remarks,” he said.

On Chinese social media, the backlash was swift. The remarks quickly became a trending topic on Weibo, generating 140 million views.

Users mocked Vance’s language and drew comparisons to his own upbringing, referencing his memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

“This true ‘peasant’ who came out of rural America seems to have a lack of perspective,” wrote Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times. “Many people are urging him to come and see China for himself.”

One user commented, “We may be peasants, but we have the world’s best high-speed rail system, the most powerful logistics capabilities, and leading AI, autonomous driving, and drone technologies. Aren’t such peasants quite impressive?”

Another added, “Look, this is their true face – arrogant and rude as always.”

Tariff Tensions Add Fuel to the Fire

The fallout comes amid fresh tensions between the two countries. President Trump has moved forward with a steep new tariff hike, enforcing an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese goods starting Wednesday.

This brings the total tariff rate on Chinese imports to a record-breaking 104 percent.

Trump had given China a 24-hour ultimatum to retract a 34 percent retaliatory tariff imposed on US goods. When Beijing refused, Washington followed through.

The fiery rhetoric and harsh trade measures underline the growing strain between the two nations, with Vance’s comments adding a personal and cultural jab to an already tense political standoff.

ALSO READ: Trump Imposes 104% Tariffs On China, Effective Tomorrow

 

Filed under

China donald trump JD Vance tariff Trump US

newsx

Prince Harry’s Security Appeal: Lawyer Cites Al-Qaeda Threats, Media Risks In UK Court
PM Modi And Dubai Crown P

PM Modi And Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Strengthen India-UAE Ties
newsx

China Blasts JD Vance’s ‘Chinese Peasants’ Remark, Labels Him ‘Ignorant’ Amid Rising US-China Tensions
Finance Minister Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Focuses On Growth, Investment, And Collaboration During UK Financial Meetings
newsx

Trump Imposes 104% Tariffs On China, Effective Tomorrow
newsx

Rishabh Pant Shouts At Digvesh Rathi: ‘Mereko Lagane De Field’ In Heated IPL Moment –...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Prince Harry’s Security Appeal: Lawyer Cites Al-Qaeda Threats, Media Risks In UK Court

Prince Harry’s Security Appeal: Lawyer Cites Al-Qaeda Threats, Media Risks In UK Court

PM Modi And Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Strengthen India-UAE Ties

PM Modi And Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Strengthen India-UAE Ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Focuses On Growth, Investment, And Collaboration During UK Financial Meetings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Focuses On Growth, Investment, And Collaboration During UK Financial Meetings

Trump Imposes 104% Tariffs On China, Effective Tomorrow

Trump Imposes 104% Tariffs On China, Effective Tomorrow

Rishabh Pant Shouts At Digvesh Rathi: ‘Mereko Lagane De Field’ In Heated IPL Moment – WATCH

Rishabh Pant Shouts At Digvesh Rathi: ‘Mereko Lagane De Field’ In Heated IPL Moment –...

Entertainment

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank