China Blasts JD Vance’s ‘Chinese Peasants’ Remark, Labels Him ‘Ignorant’ Amid Rising US-China Tensions

A controversial statement by US Vice President JD Vance has drawn harsh criticism from Beijing. Vance, during an appearance on Fox News, made a remark referring to "Chinese peasants," sparking outrage in China and fueling already strained US-China relations.

Speaking in defense of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs and attacking the structure of global trade, Vance said, “What has the globalist economy gotten the United States of America? And the answer is, fundamentally, it’s based on two principles – incurring a huge amount of debt to buy things that other countries make for us.”

Chinese Officials and Citizens Respond with Outrage

Vance went on to add, “To make it a little more crystal clear, we borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture.”

He concluded, “That is not a recipe for economic prosperity, it is not a recipe for low prices, and it’s not a recipe for good jobs in the United States of America.”

In response, the Chinese government strongly condemned the statement. Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, expressed disbelief.

“It’s both astonishing and lamentable to hear this vice president make such ignorant and disrespectful remarks,” he said.

On Chinese social media, the backlash was swift. The remarks quickly became a trending topic on Weibo, generating 140 million views.

Users mocked Vance’s language and drew comparisons to his own upbringing, referencing his memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

“This true ‘peasant’ who came out of rural America seems to have a lack of perspective,” wrote Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times. “Many people are urging him to come and see China for himself.”

One user commented, “We may be peasants, but we have the world’s best high-speed rail system, the most powerful logistics capabilities, and leading AI, autonomous driving, and drone technologies. Aren’t such peasants quite impressive?”

Another added, “Look, this is their true face – arrogant and rude as always.”

Tariff Tensions Add Fuel to the Fire

The fallout comes amid fresh tensions between the two countries. President Trump has moved forward with a steep new tariff hike, enforcing an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese goods starting Wednesday.

This brings the total tariff rate on Chinese imports to a record-breaking 104 percent.

Trump had given China a 24-hour ultimatum to retract a 34 percent retaliatory tariff imposed on US goods. When Beijing refused, Washington followed through.

The fiery rhetoric and harsh trade measures underline the growing strain between the two nations, with Vance’s comments adding a personal and cultural jab to an already tense political standoff.

