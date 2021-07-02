It is these nuclear weapons that China pulls heavily at justifying its construction. The CCP cried about its nuclear capabilities being laughable when compared to those of the USA or Russia. The party stated that they wish to make the distribution of nuclear warheads more equal country-wise.

Amid celebrations of the 100th Anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China is in the process of building well over a hundred nuclear silos, according to news reports. Nuclear silos refer to missile launch sites dug into the ground, typically cylindrical in shape to accomodate the missile.

The proof of these dilod was originally released by The Washington Post in the form of satellite imagery. The pictures showed 119 construction sites that matched the design and layout of already existing Chinese nuclear plants, silos, and storages. The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California researched these images and confirmed the likelihood of missile silos being built by China.

The United States issued a condemnation of this construction and said that efficient steps must be taken to prevent another nuclear arms race. The previous arms race took place between the USA and Soviet Union and resulted in the production of tens of thousands of nuclear warheads. Although, both countries have been gradually reducing their nuclear arsenals but many nuclear weapons still exist.

Experts suggest that the United States may possess 3,500-4,000 nuclear weapons while Russia can count upto 4,500. China, on the other hand, is estimated to have around 200-250 nuclear warheads.

It is these nuclear weapons that China pulls heavily at justifying its construction. The CCP cried about its nuclear capabilities being laughable when compared to those of the USA or Russia. The party stated that they wish to make the distribution of nuclear warheads more equal country-wise.