China Building Villages Near Doklam In Bhutan, Satellite Data Reveals It Is Close To India’s ‘Chicken’s Neck’

Over the past eight years, China has constructed at least 22 villages and settlements on territory historically considered part of Bhutan, according to satellite imagery. This includes eight villages built near the strategic Doklam plateau since 2020.

These villages are strategically located on ridges or valleys that China claims, with several positioned near Chinese military bases or outposts. The largest settlement, Jiwu, is situated on traditional Bhutanese pastureland known as Tshethangkha, in Bhutan’s western sector.

Strategic Implications for India and the Siliguri Corridor

The location of these villages has raised concerns in New Delhi, as the strengthening of China’s presence in this region could threaten India’s Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land linking the mainland to northeastern states.

Doklam was the site of a tense 73-day standoff in 2017, when India intervened to stop China from constructing a road that would have provided access to the southern part of the plateau. Although both sides withdrew their frontline forces, recent satellite images reveal a continued Chinese construction surge around Doklam.

The term “Chicken’s Neck” refers to the Siliguri Corridor, which is known for being one of the narrowest land passages in India. This region around Siliguri in West Bengal serves as a crucial geopolitical and geo-economic link, connecting the seven northeastern states of India to the rest of the country.

China’s Expansion in Bhutan: 825 Square Kilometers Annexed

Since 2016, China has constructed 22 villages and settlements, containing around 2,284 residential units and relocating nearly 7,000 people to previously uninhabited areas within Bhutan.

This expansion has resulted in China annexing approximately 825 square kilometers of Bhutanese territory, which constitutes over 2% of Bhutan’s total land area. These villages are connected by roads to Chinese towns, and China has stationed military, border police, and construction workers in these settlements.

The construction of these villages has accelerated since early 2023, with seven new settlements being built and three others expected to be upgraded to towns.

According to Robert Barnett’s report, China’s primary goal in Bhutan’s western sector appears to be securing the Doklam plateau and surrounding regions. The eight villages in the western sector, spread over 36 kilometers, represent a significant military and strategic presence.

China’s Violation of Bhutan-China Peace Agreement

Ashok Kantha, former Indian ambassador to China, argues that China’s construction of these villages violates the 1998 peace and tranquillity agreement between Bhutan and China, which stipulates that both nations maintain the status quo and avoid unilateral actions in border areas.

Kantha describes these settlements as part of China’s strategy to change facts on the ground, using incremental tactics similar to its actions in the South China Sea, where artificial islands were created and militarized. The Bhutanese are at a disadvantage due to the power imbalance, making it difficult for them to contest China’s actions.

The Doklam Issue and India’s Security Concerns

The developments in Bhutan, particularly near the Doklam plateau, remain a significant concern for India. Bhutan has emphasized that the resolution of the Doklam issue should be a trilateral matter, not solely within Bhutan’s purview, which ensures India’s involvement in any decision-making.

The growing Chinese influence in Bhutan, especially in light of the annexation of key territories, indicates a shift away from India’s sphere of influence, with China increasingly challenging India’s position.

Looking ahead, experts believe Bhutan may eventually have to allow China to open an embassy in Thimphu, leading to greater trade and cooperation with China. This would mark a significant shift in Bhutan’s foreign relations, which have historically been closely aligned with India. The future of Bhutan’s geopolitical positioning will largely depend on the benefits each country can offer the Bhutanese people, with both India and China vying for influence.

Relations between India and China have been tense since the 2020 military standoff in the Ladakh sector. However, a recent understanding reached on October 21, 2024, has allowed for disengagement at the Demchok and Depsang friction points, signaling an attempt to normalize bilateral relations.

The recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the commitment to reviving mechanisms to address the ongoing border dispute.