Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • China Calls For India-Pakistan Peace: Says Harmonious Coexistence Vital For Regional Stability

China Calls For India-Pakistan Peace: Says Harmonious Coexistence Vital For Regional Stability

While China condemned the terror attack outright, its more direct commentary on the bilateral tension surfaced only after this diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s leadership.

China Calls For India-Pakistan Peace: Says Harmonious Coexistence Vital For Regional Stability

China Calls For India-Pakistan Peace: Says Harmonious Coexistence Vital For Regional Stability


In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, China has once again emphasized the importance of restraint and peaceful dialogue between the two nations. The call comes after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the loss of 26 lives, followed by an exchange of gunfire between troops from both sides.

China Emphasizes Role of Dialogue and Restraint

Addressing a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that both India and Pakistan are crucial players in South Asia.

“Their harmonious coexistence is vital to the peace, stability and development of the region,” Guo said.

China, as a neighboring country to both, urged India and Pakistan to resolve differences through diplomatic means rather than military confrontation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Guo stressed the need for both sides to “exercise restraint, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable.”

This reiteration of China’s position came in response to questions about the recent military flare-up following the Pahalgam attack.

Consistent Appeal for Stability

China had earlier echoed similar sentiments, advocating for de-escalation and mutual cooperation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“As a common neighbour of India and Pakistan, China hopes that both sides will exercise restraint, meet each other halfway, properly handle relevant differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” Guo reiterated on Monday.

Beijing has maintained that stability in South Asia is in the interest of all regional players and has welcomed any efforts aimed at reducing hostilities.

China’s Reaction Tied to Diplomatic Engagement

China’s response also followed a diplomatic outreach by Pakistan. According to state-run Global Times, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Sunday.

The call was made at Pakistan’s request, and sources say it focused on seeking China’s support amid the deteriorating situation with India.

While China condemned the terror attack outright, its more direct commentary on the bilateral tension surfaced only after this diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s leadership.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea To Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army Comments

 

Filed under

China India Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan

newsx

China Calls For India-Pakistan Peace: Says Harmonious Coexistence Vital For Regional Stability
newsx

Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea To Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army...
newsx

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre
newsx

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident
newsx

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea To Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army Comments

Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea To Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army...

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

Entertainment

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After