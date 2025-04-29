China Calls For India-Pakistan Peace: Says Harmonious Coexistence Vital For Regional Stability

While China condemned the terror attack outright, its more direct commentary on the bilateral tension surfaced only after this diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s leadership.

In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, China has once again emphasized the importance of restraint and peaceful dialogue between the two nations. The call comes after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the loss of 26 lives, followed by an exchange of gunfire between troops from both sides.

China Emphasizes Role of Dialogue and Restraint

Addressing a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that both India and Pakistan are crucial players in South Asia.

“Their harmonious coexistence is vital to the peace, stability and development of the region,” Guo said.

China, as a neighboring country to both, urged India and Pakistan to resolve differences through diplomatic means rather than military confrontation.

Guo stressed the need for both sides to “exercise restraint, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable.”

This reiteration of China’s position came in response to questions about the recent military flare-up following the Pahalgam attack.

Consistent Appeal for Stability

China had earlier echoed similar sentiments, advocating for de-escalation and mutual cooperation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“As a common neighbour of India and Pakistan, China hopes that both sides will exercise restraint, meet each other halfway, properly handle relevant differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” Guo reiterated on Monday.

Beijing has maintained that stability in South Asia is in the interest of all regional players and has welcomed any efforts aimed at reducing hostilities.

China’s Reaction Tied to Diplomatic Engagement

China’s response also followed a diplomatic outreach by Pakistan. According to state-run Global Times, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Sunday.

The call was made at Pakistan’s request, and sources say it focused on seeking China’s support amid the deteriorating situation with India.

While China condemned the terror attack outright, its more direct commentary on the bilateral tension surfaced only after this diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s leadership.

