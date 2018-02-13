In China, a car fell two floors down after the car collided with parking lot wall. The driver and his co-passenger had a narrow escape and had luckily avoided major injuries.The driver while speaking about the incident accepted that the accident happened because of his own negligence. In another video recorded on CCTV, it showed the car hurling down of the floor and falls on the ground with a thud.The accident took place around noon in a parking lot on Furen Lu in Chongqing's Nan'an district.

In China, a car fell two floors down after it collided with parking lot wall. The driver and his co-passenger had a narrow escape and had luckily avoided major injuries. The whole incident was captured on CCTV footage in a multi-level parking lot in Chongqing, China. The footage reveals a white colour car was accelerating towards the exit on the second floor instead of having a turn, the car collided with the wall and rumbles down. According to reports, the driver of the car has lowered down to pick up a USB cable while driving and his mighty negligence proved dangerous through the driver and his co-passenger had a narrow escape.

The driver while asking about the accident accepted that the accident happened because of his own negligence. In another video recorded on CCTV shows the car hurling down of the floor and falls on the ground with a thud. The driver was pulled out by some people including security forces and also a woman can be seen making effort to come out of the car. Fortunately, both driver and his co-passenger survived with slight injuries.

The accident took place around noon in a parking lot on Furen Lu in Chongqing’s Nan’an district. The car identified as white color Chevrolet the driver identified by his surname Zhang was in the car panicked by the situation stepped on the accelerator instead of brake which caused him a crash. The police investigation is on for the matter to reveal the actual details of such life taking incident. The details of the accident will also be revealed soon.