Thursday, October 17, 2024
China Coastguard Accuses Japanese Fishing Vessel Of Illegally Entering Disputed Waters

China’s coastguard reported that it ordered a Japanese fishing vessel to leave its territorial waters after the vessel “illegally” entered an area near a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea.

On Thursday, a coastguard spokesperson stated that they “took necessary control measures” in line with the law, warning and expelling the vessel during its incursion into waters surrounding the Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, on October 15-16.

The spokesperson, Liu Dejun, urged Japan to cease all “illegal activities” in the area. Japan has not yet commented on the incident involving the disputed islands, which both countries claim. Tokyo rejects China’s claim to the uninhabited islands, believed to contain potential undersea oil and gas reserves.

There have been several confrontations between Japan and China in the contested waters in recent months. In April, China’s coastguard confronted Japanese lawmakers inspecting the area, which China condemned as “provocative.”

In June, Japan protested after Chinese vessels, reportedly armed, entered waters Japan claims as its own around the islands.

China also asserts broad maritime claims in the South China Sea, which overlap with those of several Southeast Asian countries. Tensions have especially escalated between China and the Philippines in the past 18 months, sparking concerns of potential conflict.

Additionally, Beijing’s growing military activities around Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory, are increasingly concerning for Japan.

