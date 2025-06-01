China strongly criticised U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday after he labelled China a threat during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a global security conference in Singapore, The Associated Press reported. The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Hegseth of promoting a “Cold War mentality” and spreading defamatory allegations against Beijing.

Beijing Accuses Hegseth of Vilifying China and Inciting Conflict

According to the ministry statement cited by AP, “Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region and instead touted the Cold War mentality for bloc confrontation.”

The statement further read, “No country in the world deserves to be called a hegemonic power other than the U.S. itself,” as Beijing accused Washington of undermining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hegseth Warns of China’s Growing Military Threat

Speaking at the conference on Saturday, Hegseth asserted that the US would strengthen its overseas defenses to counter what the Pentagon views as an escalating threat from China, especially due to its aggressive posture toward Taiwan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“China’s army is rehearsing for the real deal. We are not going to sugarcoat it — the threat China poses is real. And it could be imminent,” Hegseth warned, according to AP.

China Defends Taiwan as Internal Affair and Blames US for Regional Tensions

The Chinese foreign ministry stressed that Taiwan is an internal matter and cautioned the US to “never play with fire” on this sensitive issue. Beijing further accused Washington of deploying offensive weapons in the South China Sea, stoking tensions, and “turning the region into a powder keg,” as reported by The Associated Press.

China’s Embassy in Singapore echoed these sentiments in a Facebook post, calling Hegseth’s speech “steeped in provocations and instigation.”

Trade Tensions and Diplomatic Frictions Continue Amid Dialogue

The statements come amid fragile trade relations between the two powers. Last month, the US and China agreed to reduce tariffs—President Donald Trump’s tariffs were lowered from 145% to 30% for 90 days, while China cut its taxes on US goods from 125% to 10%—to allow more time for negotiations.

However, uncertainty remains over the durability of this truce. Trump recently declared on social media that he would no longer be “nice” with China regarding trade, accusing Beijing of violating an unspecified agreement.

Tensions escalated further after the US announced plans to revoke visas for Chinese students studying in America.

China Rejects Attempts to Link Taiwan Issue with Ukraine Conflict

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore also criticized efforts to connect Taiwan with the war in Ukraine. This followed remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned against double standards in focussing on a potential conflict with China while supporting Ukraine.

The embassy’s Facebook post stated, “If one tries to denounce ‘double standards’ through the lens of a double standard, the only result we can get is still double standard.”

The post included a photo of Macron at the Shangri-La Dialogue but did not directly mention him.

China Sends Lower-Level Delegation to Shangri-La Dialogue

Notably, China sent a lower-ranking delegation to this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, led by Major General Hu Gangfeng, vice president of the People’s Liberation Army National Defense University, rather than its defense minister as in previous years.

ALSO READ: Polish Voters Head To Polls For Second Round Of Presidential Election