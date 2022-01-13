China is forcing its citizens to isolate themselves in cramped metal boxes to contain the spread of Omicron under its "zero Covid" policy ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Videos circulating on social media show the purported sites where COVID patients and their contacts are being held in metal boxes.

Millions of chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now!

The Daily Guardian report suggests that people including pregnant women, children and the elderly are being forced to isolate themselves in the crammed metal boxes even if one Omicron case is detected in their locality. The report also says that the boxes are fitted with a wooden bed and a toilet, and people might have to stay for as long as two weeks in these confined spaces.

China has been on its toes since Omicron cases have been reported in the country. It is noteworthy that China’s massive inoculation drives proved futile after major Chinese vaccines like Sinovac and Sinopharm were found to be incapable of providing effective immunity against Covid-19.