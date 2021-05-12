Leaked documents show China's mishandling of the early COVID-19 pandemic by providing inaccurate public data and delaying test results by three weeks. China has termed these reports as 'outright lies'.

China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 11, up from 14 cases the day before. The recent number of cases are hard to believe as China has lied, withheld vital facts, and destroyed evidence relevant to the coronavirus outbreak ever since Wuhan was suspected of being the source of the pandemic. Moreover, in an effort to control the narrative, the country has censored academic research and silenced doctors and whistleblowers.

Earlier, leaked Chinese documents show that the country mishandled the early COVID-19 pandemic by providing inaccurate public data and delaying test results by three weeks. Furthermore, the documents obtained by the US State Department, according to reports first released by “The Australian,” allegedly show papers in which Chinese scientists defined SARS coronaviruses — of which COVID is one example — as introducing a “new age of genetic weapons.” However, on Monday, China termed these reports as ‘Outright Lies’.

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 160,334,125 people had been diagnosed with coronavirus worldwide. During this time, India had the largest number of deaths and cases due to the pandemic.

The world has reported 710,122 new cases and 13,444 deaths in the last 24 hours. India stays on the top with 348,499 new cases and 4,200 new deaths. Whereas over 5000 new cases and over 200 deaths were reported in Japan on Tuesday.