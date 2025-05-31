Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
China on Saturday denounced remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron that appeared to link the defense of Ukraine with the need to protect Taiwan from a possible Chinese invasion, Reuters reported.

China Pushes Back Against Macron’s Taiwan-Ukraine Comparison

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday night, Macron warned that if Russia were allowed to take any part of Ukraine “without constraint,” then “what could happen in Taiwan?”

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore issued a strongly worded statement on Facebook, calling such comparisons “unacceptable” and a “double standard.” “The two are different in nature and not comparable at all,” the embassy said, according to Reuters. “Taiwan is entirely an internal affair for China.”

Accompanying the post was a photo of Macron at the event, though the embassy did not name him directly.

China Insists on Internal Sovereignty, Rejects Western Analogies

Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province with no right to statehood. Over recent years, it has stepped up political and military pressure to reinforce this stance, including large-scale war games around the island.

“If one tries to denounce a ‘double standard’ with a double standard, the only result we can get is still a double standard,” the embassy post added.

Taiwan’s government has consistently rejected Beijing’s sovereignty claims, asserting that only the island’s people have the right to decide their future.

US Warns of ‘Imminent’ Chinese Threat

At the same summit, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described China as an “imminent” threat and warned of severe consequences should Beijing attempt to take Taiwan by force. “Any attempt to conquer Taiwan would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world,” Hegseth said, per Reuters.

Several sideline discussions reportedly raised the fear that a Russian victory in Ukraine could embolden China to take similar action against Taiwan. “The message from many backing Ukraine is that the line must be held if a message is to be sent to China,” Reuters quoted one East Asian envoy as saying.

This year, China sent only a low-level delegation of military academics to the summit, a notable contrast to the senior officials and defense ministers it had previously dispatched.

The Shangri-La Dialogue ends Sunday.

