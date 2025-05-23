Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • China Criticizes US Over Harvard Student Ban, Says Move Damages America’s Global Image

China Criticizes US Over Harvard Student Ban, Says Move Damages America’s Global Image

China criticised the US ban on Harvard's foreign students, warning it harms America's global image and causes anxiety for Chinese and Indian families.

China Criticizes US Over Harvard Student Ban, Says Move Damages America’s Global Image


China has strongly criticised the US government’s decision to revoke Harvard University’s right to enrol international students, warning that the move will damage America’s global reputation and create fear and uncertainty among families, especially in China and India.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Friday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry called the decision “a blow to the United States’ appeal to international talent.” The spokesperson stated, “This move by the US government will hurt its own global image and reduce its appeal to international talent,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had announced on Thursday that Harvard would no longer be allowed to issue Form I-20 documents to international students, citing non-compliance and political concerns. This means Harvard cannot enrol new foreign students or support current international students on visas.

China and India Most Affected

According to Harvard’s 2024 data, the university has 6,703 international students, with 1,203 from China and 788 from India. Together, these two countries make up the largest international groups at Harvard, and the new US decision has triggered widespread concern among their citizens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chinese state media, including broadcaster CCTV, questioned whether the US remains a reliable destination for higher education. An editorial in China Daily stated, “This ban sends the wrong message to young people who see education as a bridge between countries.”

Harvard Fights Back in Court

In response, Harvard has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Boston, calling the DHS action unconstitutional. In its court filing, the university said the government’s decision could force more than 7,000 international students off its campuses.

The lawsuit reads: “With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body.”

Backlash Grows on Chinese Social Media

The issue has exploded on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, where many families and students voiced their anxiety. Users questioned if it is still wise to pursue US education. Several posts suggested students now look to the UK, Canada, or Australia instead.

A parent of a current Harvard student wrote in a widely shared post, “We planned everything around our daughter studying in the US. Now we don’t know what will happen next.”

A Sign of Rising Political Tensions

The controversy reflects deeper tensions between Washington and Beijing, with education and cultural exchanges increasingly caught in the crossfire. Over the past year, Chinese students and researchers have faced growing visa restrictions, and now, even top-tier institutions like Harvard are seeing the fallout.

State-run media outlets have amplified these concerns, warning that such restrictions make the US seem unstable and unwelcoming to international talent.

As Harvard fights back through legal channels, families across China and India remain in limbo. With the US losing ground as a preferred destination for global education, the long-term impact on American universities could be severe.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Threatens Apple With 25% Tariff If iPhones Not Manufactured In US: Not India Or Anywhere Else

Filed under

China Harvard Student Ban

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’