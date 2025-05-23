China Criticizes US Over Harvard Student Ban, Says Move Damages America’s Global Image

China criticised the US ban on Harvard's foreign students, warning it harms America's global image and causes anxiety for Chinese and Indian families.

China has strongly criticised the US government’s decision to revoke Harvard University’s right to enrol international students, warning that the move will damage America’s global reputation and create fear and uncertainty among families, especially in China and India.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Friday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry called the decision “a blow to the United States’ appeal to international talent.” The spokesperson stated, “This move by the US government will hurt its own global image and reduce its appeal to international talent,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had announced on Thursday that Harvard would no longer be allowed to issue Form I-20 documents to international students, citing non-compliance and political concerns. This means Harvard cannot enrol new foreign students or support current international students on visas.

China and India Most Affected

According to Harvard’s 2024 data, the university has 6,703 international students, with 1,203 from China and 788 from India. Together, these two countries make up the largest international groups at Harvard, and the new US decision has triggered widespread concern among their citizens.

Chinese state media, including broadcaster CCTV, questioned whether the US remains a reliable destination for higher education. An editorial in China Daily stated, “This ban sends the wrong message to young people who see education as a bridge between countries.”

Harvard Fights Back in Court

In response, Harvard has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Boston, calling the DHS action unconstitutional. In its court filing, the university said the government’s decision could force more than 7,000 international students off its campuses.

The lawsuit reads: “With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body.”

Backlash Grows on Chinese Social Media

The issue has exploded on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, where many families and students voiced their anxiety. Users questioned if it is still wise to pursue US education. Several posts suggested students now look to the UK, Canada, or Australia instead.

A parent of a current Harvard student wrote in a widely shared post, “We planned everything around our daughter studying in the US. Now we don’t know what will happen next.”

A Sign of Rising Political Tensions

The controversy reflects deeper tensions between Washington and Beijing, with education and cultural exchanges increasingly caught in the crossfire. Over the past year, Chinese students and researchers have faced growing visa restrictions, and now, even top-tier institutions like Harvard are seeing the fallout.

State-run media outlets have amplified these concerns, warning that such restrictions make the US seem unstable and unwelcoming to international talent.

As Harvard fights back through legal channels, families across China and India remain in limbo. With the US losing ground as a preferred destination for global education, the long-term impact on American universities could be severe.

