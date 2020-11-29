China Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is scheduled to visit Nepal on Sunday during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa.

CHINA-NEPAL VISIT: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is scheduled to visit Nepal on Sunday during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa, confirmed Nepal’s Foreign Ministry. According to Ministry sources, Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and Defense Minister of the People’s Republic of China, will be paying a one-day working visit to Nepal on 29 November 2020.

The ministry statement comes a day after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla concluded his maiden two-day visit to the Himalayan nation. The visit by Wei, a senior member of the Chinese Cabinet, also coincides with the ongoing intra-party dispute in ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

He will also hold meeting with Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa. China is engaged in micro-management of the political affairs of Nepal, Khabarhub reported citing foreign affairs expert. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi has intensified her political meetings at a time when the ruling NCP is on the brink of collapse, Khabarhub said in the report.

Also Read: Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

Early this month, Hou met Prime Minister Oli and held talks for about two hours. Sources confirmed that the meet touched on the unification process of the ruling party and on solving ongoing issues inside the party.