As world has been battling the ravaging pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson in a brazen statement said scientists working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) should be awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine. Wuhan lab has been considered the epicenter and many researchers and scientists have claimed of covid-19 being engineered and leaked from Wuhan. However China demanded that rather than being blamed, Wuhan scientist should be awarded with the Prestigious Nobel Prize as they were the first to discover the gene sequence of the novel coronavirus.

China’s “bat woman” Shi Zhengli, a virologist at WIV, who appeared in a recent interview with the New York Times refuted slander. NY Times wrote Shi is at the center of “lab-leak” conspiracy. Amid such backdrop Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiang said it does not mean that Wuhan was the source of coronavirus, nor can it be inferred that the virus was manufactured by Chinese scientists.

In March, the World Health Organization had publicly released the research report of the China-WHO joint expert group consisting of over 30 top experts, which confirmed that the virus is extremely unlikely to be leaked from the laboratory. Chinese side is maintaining the narrative that although Chinese scientists in Wuhan were the earliest to discover the gene sequence of novel coronavirus but it does not mean that Wuhan was the source of coronavirus.