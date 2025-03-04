China’s new nuclear-powered Type 004 aircraft carrier is set to compete with the US Navy's supercarriers. Discover how this next-generation warship could change global naval power dynamics.

Nearly three decades ago, China’s purchase of a Soviet aircraft carrier, the Varyag, which was later renamed Liaoning, raised eyebrows. At the time, the world dismissed the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) as a “brown-water” navy, far from challenging the United States’ naval supremacy. However, fast forward to 2025, and the Chinese Navy has made remarkable strides, now gaining numerical dominance over the US Navy and quickly becoming the world’s second-largest operator of aircraft carriers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

China’s Growing Aircraft Carrier Fleet

China’s latest aircraft carrier, the nuclear-powered Fujian, is a formidable addition to the PLA-N’s growing fleet. The carrier’s size and capabilities bring it in line with the US’s largest warships. Despite not having nuclear propulsion, the Fujian impresses with its electromagnetic catapults, capable of launching heavier and larger aircraft with more fuel and armament.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

So far, China has operated three aircraft carriers: the Soviet-vintage Liaoning, the domestically built Shandong, and the Fujian. The Fujian is nearing operational readiness and is considered one of the largest carriers in China’s fleet. However, this is just the beginning. China is now working on its fourth aircraft carrier.

The Type 004: China’s Next-Generation Aircraft Carrier

Satellite images of the Type 004, China’s fourth aircraft carrier, currently under construction at the Dalian shipyard, reveal that it will be a next-generation vessel with nuclear propulsion, comparable in size to America’s USS Gerald R. Ford. The Type 004 will feature an innovative design that allows fighter jets to launch from four distinct points on its flight deck, a significant advancement over China’s current carriers, which can only launch from three areas.

This multi-launch-point design brings the Type 004 closer in capabilities to the US Navy’s 11 supercarriers, which can launch aircraft from four parts of the flight deck.

Advanced Technology: Electromagnetic Catapults and More

The Type 003 Fujian, China’s largest carrier at 80,000 tons, features three electromagnetic catapults to launch fighter jets. This technology allows China to deploy heavier aircraft with greater fuel and weapon loads, giving the PLA-N a clear edge in launching sustained attacks.

The Type 004 will likely surpass the Fujian, integrating further advancements to compete directly with the world’s most powerful warships.

Training and Preparing for the Future: KJ-600 AEW&C

In addition to these advancements, China may also be preparing its military pilots to operate the futuristic KJ-600 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from the Fujian. The KJ-600 will enhance China’s surveillance capabilities, allowing it to monitor vast areas and provide early warning of incoming threats.

The Global Impact of China’s Expanding Naval Power

China’s rapidly advancing aircraft carrier program is changing the global naval landscape. The planned Type 004 supercarrier, with its nuclear propulsion and advanced launch capabilities, puts China in direct competition with the United States for dominance at sea. As China continues to invest in cutting-edge military technologies, its growing naval power poses a significant challenge to US naval supremacy in the years to come.

ALSO READ: This Guy Doesn’t Want Peace: Trump On Truth Social After Zelenskyy Says ‘End To War Very Very Far Away’