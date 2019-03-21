China explosion: A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in eastern China on Thursday, killing 6 and injuring 12 others, reports said. The incident is said to have taken place around 2:50 pm at a chemical facility run by Tianjiyayi Chemical in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, officials said.

China explosion: A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in eastern China on Thursday, killing 6 and injuring 12 others, reports said. The incident is said to have taken place around 2:50 pm at a chemical facility run by Tianjiyayi Chemical in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, officials said. The intensity of the blast did serious harm to local infrastructure as it shattered the windows of nearby buildings. An earthquake of 2.2-magnitude on the Richter Scale was also reported in Lianyungang, a town which is not too far from the blast site in Yancheng.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to local authorities.

