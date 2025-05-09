China Expresses Concern Over Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

With both nations engaging in escalating military actions, China’s appeal for de-escalation underscores the urgency for diplomatic resolution and stability in the region.

Amid rising hostilities between India and Pakistan, China has expressed deep concern and called for calm following recent military escalations across the border. The statement comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to retaliate for Indian airstrikes in the Kashmir region, intensifying already high tensions.

China’s Call for Peace and Stability

Responding to a question from AFP, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reaffirmed China’s consistent position on South Asian conflicts. He highlighted that both India and Pakistan are not only neighbors to each other but also to China. Lin stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism and urges both countries to act in the interest of regional peace. He called on both sides to observe international law, remain calm, and avoid any actions that could further worsen the situation.

Lin also noted that China stands ready to work with the international community in playing a constructive role toward de-escalation. He emphasized the importance of diplomacy over confrontation and said that the current tensions require restraint and responsible action from both nations.

Cross-Border Strikes Escalate Conflict

According to official Indian Army sources, coordinated military responses were carried out during the night of May 8 and 9. These included drone-assisted operations targeting locations across Pakistan’s western border. The actions were taken following reported cross-border aggression from Pakistan.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone and missile strikes not only in the disputed Kashmir region but also in Indian states such as Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Sirens were activated, air defense systems were deployed, and blackouts were enforced in several regions as precautionary measures.

Indian Precision Attacks Hit Major Pakistani Cities

Late on May 8, Indian forces reportedly launched targeted counterstrikes on key Pakistani cities including Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot. Officials confirmed that these operations followed intercepted Pakistani attacks on Indian cities such as Jammu, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot. The strikes were said to be aimed at military installations and key infrastructure believed to be involved in the cross-border attacks.

With both nations engaging in escalating military actions, China’s appeal for de-escalation underscores the urgency for diplomatic resolution and stability in the region.

