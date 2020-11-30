China is continuing its expansionist motive by planning to build a major hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet. The Chinese side has put a proposal for this in the 14th Five-Year Plan to be implemented from next year.

Yan Zhiyong, chairman of the Power Construction Corp of China in the task of constructing this dam said China will implement hydropower exploitation in the downstream of the Yarlung Zangbo River.

He further stressed that it could serve to maintain water resources and domestic security. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the founding of the China Society for Hydropower Engineering, Yan told that there is no parallel in history and it will be a historic opportunity for the Chinese hydropower industry.

Plenum, a key policy body of the CPC adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives. As per official data, China has already operationalised the USD 1.5 billion Zam Hydropower Station, the largest in Tibet in 2015.

China’s eyeing on building for dams on the Brahmaputra have evoked concerns in India and Bangladesh while the Chinese side has downplayed such anxieties saying it would keep their interests in mind.