China Floods: Over 900 Snakes Including Cobras Escape Guangxi Breeding Farm—Watch Video

A woman has died and several others have been left trapped in fear as over 900 snakes are at large in China. According to reports, severe floods and heavy rain-related disasters across the country have put the local population in an unexpected and perilous situation. Reports claim that hundreds of snakes have taken over flooded areas in China’s Guangxi region, and the mass escape from a local breeding farm has put authorities on high alert.

Venomous Snakes Swimming in Floodwaters

According to media reports, as many as 900 snakes escaped from a nearby breeding farm and are reportedly swimming in the floodwaters. A video has gone viral on social media showing local residents trying to catch the reptiles. In the video, a man is seen holding a snake barehanded while others attempt to capture them by throwing nets into the floodwater. The escapees include highly venomous species, such as cobras. In response, rescue teams have been deployed to capture the snakes. Alongside rescue operations, authorities have set up emergency medical clinics to ensure rapid treatment for any bite victims.

📌 Hengzhou, #China 🇨🇳 July 6 /2026

After days of heavy rain 🌧️ and flooding across China, around 900 snakes 🐍 escaped from a breeding farm in Hengzhou. Reports say the reptiles included venomous cobras, with villagers attempting to catch them in the floodwaters. pic.twitter.com/cTcgAZ4nZd — CAUGHTIN4KHQ (@CaughtIn4KHQ) July 9, 2026

What Led to the Escape?

Guangxi is home to the largest commercial snake farming center in China. Reports indicate that the region breeds around 30 million reptiles for traditional medicine, leather products, and meat. In an official statement, the regional office explained that the recent severe floods in the Hengzhou area caused the snakes to escape into the waters.

The broader flooding crisis has been devastating, resulting in around 39 deaths nationwide, with 26 lives lost in Hengzhou alone due to the heavy floods. Furthermore, over 130,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, and more than 8,000 personnel alongside about 5,700 boats have been deployed in the ongoing rescue operations.

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