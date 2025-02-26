Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • China Hails India’s Contributions To SCO, Calls For Stronger Youth And Media Ties

China Hails India’s Contributions To SCO, Calls For Stronger Youth And Media Ties

Addressing concerns about misconceptions and misrepresentation, the envoy warned against external influences distorting China-India relations.

China Hails India’s Contributions To SCO, Calls For Stronger Youth And Media Ties

Xu Feihong


Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, highlighted India’s significant contributions to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) since joining in 2017 and called for stronger collaboration between the two countries. He made these remarks at the 3rd China-India Youth Dialogue held on Tuesday, which also marked the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Feihong underscored the importance of India’s role in multilateral organizations like SCO, BRICS, and G20. “Since joining the SCO in 2017, India has made important contributions to the development of the organization. China is willing to work with India and other member states to jointly host a friendly, united, and fruitful summit,” he stated. China, as the rotating president of SCO, is set to host over 100 meetings and events under the theme “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Feihong expressed admiration for the enthusiasm of young participants at the event. “Glad to attend the third China-India Youth Dialogue, which marks a good start of a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-India diplomatic ties. Deeply impressed by their youthful vigor,” he wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Focus Areas

Feihong outlined three key areas for strengthening bilateral relations: youth engagement, cultural and educational exchanges, and accurate mutual perceptions. Stressing the role of youth in shaping future China-India relations, he noted, “The future of China-India relations lies in the hands of our youth. We will continue to provide more platforms for exchanges and advance cooperation in education, science and technology, culture, media, and sports.” He also urged India to facilitate Chinese youth visits to the country.

Emphasizing the historical cultural ties between the two nations, Feihong called on youth to deepen these connections. “Our peoples have been interconnected since ancient times. We should enhance exchanges and help each other succeed in this era. Language is the bridge for communication, and over 20 Chinese universities offer Indian language courses while 30 Indian universities teach Chinese. Strengthening language education will further our people-to-people ties,” he said.

Addressing concerns about misconceptions and misrepresentation, the envoy warned against external influences distorting China-India relations. “Certain forces exaggerate the so-called ‘China threat’ narrative and claim that China does not want India to develop. Some Indian friends rely on Western media, which often portrays China with bias. I hope the young people could maintain an open and rational mindset and not be misled by negative perspectives,” he added.

Feihong also called for the resumption of journalist exchanges between the two countries. “We should resume the exchanges of resident journalists and fully utilize the Internet and social media to present the real China and India,” he remarked.

The China-India Youth Dialogue was part of a broader initiative to enhance engagement between the two countries, with more events planned throughout the year in commemoration of the diplomatic milestone.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia Schools Uphold Transgender Inclusion, Reject Trump Sports Ban

Filed under

China Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine