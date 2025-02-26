China Hails India’s Contributions To SCO, Calls For Stronger Youth And Media Ties

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, highlighted India’s significant contributions to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) since joining in 2017 and called for stronger collaboration between the two countries. He made these remarks at the 3rd China-India Youth Dialogue held on Tuesday, which also marked the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations.

Feihong underscored the importance of India’s role in multilateral organizations like SCO, BRICS, and G20. “Since joining the SCO in 2017, India has made important contributions to the development of the organization. China is willing to work with India and other member states to jointly host a friendly, united, and fruitful summit,” he stated. China, as the rotating president of SCO, is set to host over 100 meetings and events under the theme “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Feihong expressed admiration for the enthusiasm of young participants at the event. “Glad to attend the third China-India Youth Dialogue, which marks a good start of a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-India diplomatic ties. Deeply impressed by their youthful vigor,” he wrote.

Focus Areas

Feihong outlined three key areas for strengthening bilateral relations: youth engagement, cultural and educational exchanges, and accurate mutual perceptions. Stressing the role of youth in shaping future China-India relations, he noted, “The future of China-India relations lies in the hands of our youth. We will continue to provide more platforms for exchanges and advance cooperation in education, science and technology, culture, media, and sports.” He also urged India to facilitate Chinese youth visits to the country.

Emphasizing the historical cultural ties between the two nations, Feihong called on youth to deepen these connections. “Our peoples have been interconnected since ancient times. We should enhance exchanges and help each other succeed in this era. Language is the bridge for communication, and over 20 Chinese universities offer Indian language courses while 30 Indian universities teach Chinese. Strengthening language education will further our people-to-people ties,” he said.

Addressing concerns about misconceptions and misrepresentation, the envoy warned against external influences distorting China-India relations. “Certain forces exaggerate the so-called ‘China threat’ narrative and claim that China does not want India to develop. Some Indian friends rely on Western media, which often portrays China with bias. I hope the young people could maintain an open and rational mindset and not be misled by negative perspectives,” he added.

Feihong also called for the resumption of journalist exchanges between the two countries. “We should resume the exchanges of resident journalists and fully utilize the Internet and social media to present the real China and India,” he remarked.

The China-India Youth Dialogue was part of a broader initiative to enhance engagement between the two countries, with more events planned throughout the year in commemoration of the diplomatic milestone.

