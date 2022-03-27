Wang Yi handed over the airport to the Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Dueba at his official residence Baluwatar. Ahead of the meeting with Dueba, Nepal and China signed a nine-point agreement following a bilateral meeting.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi handed over the Chinese-built Pokhara International Airport in Nepal to its government during his visit to the Himalayan country. Wang Yi handed over the airport to the Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Dueba at his official residence Baluwatar. The Foreign Ministry of Nepal said in a tweet, “State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC (People’s of Republic China) Wang Yi paid a courtesy call on the Rt. Hon. PM @SherBDeuba [Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba] today. Rt. Hon. [Right Honourable] PM witnessed the virtual completion ceremony of the Pokhara Regional International Airport.”

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for financial and technical assistance. The MoU also covers a feasibility study of transmission line projects.

The Chinese and Nepalese delegations also discussed the issues related to vaccine transfer, maintenance and up-gradation and handover of Araniko Highway.