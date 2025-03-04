China Hits Back At Trump With Agriculture Tariffs As High As 15%

China's ability to disrupt critical supply chains and impact US companies without inciting severe repercussions on the Chinese market.Despite the rising tensions, President Trump has signaled his willingness to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The trade war between the world’s two largest economies took a new turn as China swiftly retaliated after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to hike tariffs on Chinese exports. Beijing imposed new tariffs on US goods and added 10 US companies to its “unreliable entity list” in response to the Trump administration’s recent actions, which escalated tensions in global trade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

China’s Retaliatory Tariffs

In retaliation, China slapped tariffs of up to 15% on a range of US goods, including key products such as chicken, cotton, and soybeans. The new import taxes were levied just hours after Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%. The list of targeted US goods also includes agricultural products like soybeans, which now face a 10% tariff.

Fentanyl Tensions and Tariff Escalation

The Chinese government has justified its move by criticizing the US for insufficient action to curb the flow of illicit fentanyl into the country. In a statement, China’s Ministry of Commerce decried the US’s tariff hike, asserting that the US had done too little to prevent fentanyl smuggling. While Beijing emphasized the importance of returning to dialogue, it made clear its intention to take further countermeasures.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

China’s Focused Retaliation

Rather than targeting major US industries, China’s response appears strategically calibrated to avoid widespread economic damage to its own economy. The retaliatory tariffs mainly focus on agricultural products and other key exports while selectively taking action against American firms, such as gene sequencing company Illumina Inc.

This move highlights China’s ability to disrupt critical supply chains and impact US companies without inciting severe repercussions on the Chinese market.Despite the rising tensions, President Trump has signaled his willingness to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, a month after suggesting a call, the two leaders have yet to speak, leaving open questions about the future of trade negotiations. As tariffs continue to rise on both sides, the global market watches closely to see whether diplomatic efforts will resume or if the trade war will escalate further.

ALSO READ : This Guy Doesn’t Want Peace: Trump On Truth Social After Zelenskyy Says ‘End To War Very Very Far Away’