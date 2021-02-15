China's Washington embassy on Sunday said that the US had already gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19 and was now pointing fingers at other countries who had been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.

China has given a heated response to the US for earlier accusing it of concealing details related to coronavirus, mostly from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said that Washington had deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.

Pointing to WHO’s investigation in Wuhan, Jake said that it was imperative that the report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. He added that to better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak.

In its defence, China’s Washington embassy on Sunday said that the US had already gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19 and was now pointing fingers at other countries who had been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.

The statement further said that China hoped that the US would hold itself to the highest standards, take a serious, earnest, transparent and responsible attitude, shoulder its rightful responsibility, support the WHO’s work with real actions and make due contribution to the international cooperation on Covid-19.

