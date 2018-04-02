China is implementing new tariff on 128 products of the United States, including pork and fruit. This move seems to have escalated a trade war between the two countries. Donald Trump had earlier announced tariff on Chinese products last month additionally imposing tariffs on 60 billion dollars in Chinese goods.

The government of China has planned to impose tax on 128 US products, including certain fruits and pork with immediate effect. This move of the Chinese government comes in retaliation to US President Donald Trump’s move to pursue numerous trade restrictions against Beijing, as per reports in a leading daily. According to a statement announced by the finance ministry in Beijing, the latest move is direct retaliation against the taxes imposed by Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum.

The tariffs will be implemented with effect from Monday. Moreover, the Chinese government had been threatening US that they would take action against the country to harm U.S. companies that rely on Asian markets for buyers. Donald Trump had announced the tariffs on Chinese products last month. Apart from imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium, he took an additional step towards imposing tariffs on 60 billion dollars in Chinese goods and limiting the country’s ability to invest in the U.S. tech industry.

ALSO READ: 7 Indians among 15 oil workers killed in Kuwait bus collision, 1 critical

Donald Trump has accused China of trade practices that led to the closure of 60,000 factories and 6 million jobs go down in the gutter. China’s Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tax rate by 25 percent on meat products and aluminum scrap including a new 15 percent tariff on 120 other imported U.S. commodities, such as almonds, apples and berries. Meanwhile, 128 kinds of U.S. products will be hit by the new tax reforms on the products. This trade war is likely to impact the two largest economies in the world.

ALSO READ: Seeking US visa? Say bye bye to social media and digital privacy

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App