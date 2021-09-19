Yang Yang told a Chinese newspaper that they have asked the soldiers to deal with a harsher battlefield environment by meeting a higher standard for high-altitude training.

The Chinese military’s Western Theatre Command has introduced more night training for units stationed near the Himalayan border, in order to familiarise its troops with latest weapons and gear. As per Chinese media, their military has been carrying out night battle drills at altitudes of around 16,400 feet in the Xinjiang military district.

A new type of truck-mounted self-propelled 122mm multiple system rocket launchers has been reportedly deployed in the area and being used for precision strike trainings. Earlier, it was reported that they had been deployed on the Tibetan Plateau for live-fire exercises near the disputed border with India.

Yang Yang, a company commander, told a Chinese newspaper that they have asked the soldiers to deal with a harsher battlefield environment by meeting a higher standard for high-altitude training. The commander also said his military has been practicing nighttime live-fire machine gun exercises and crossing the highlands without lights.

The latest developments raise eyebrows as earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on the contrary, had underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, both Ministers agreed that “military and diplomatic officials of both sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues (along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh) at the earliest.”

The two Ministers exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as well as on global developments, read the Ministry of External Affairs release. Jaishankar noted that since their last meeting on July 14, the two sides had made some progress in the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and had completed the disengagement in the Gogra area.

“However there were still some outstanding issues that needed to be resolved,” read the release.

Jaishankar recalled that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang had in their last meeting noted that the bilateral relations were at low ebb. Both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side as it was impacting the relationship in a negative manner.

He, therefore, emphasized that the two sides should work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

(With ANI Inputs)