Friday, March 14, 2025
China, Iran, Russia Hold High-Level Discussions In Beijing On Iran’s Nuclear Issues

Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China met on Friday in Beijing to negotiate Tehran's nuclear problems, Chinese media reported. The gathering follows the Iranian rejection of U.S. demands for restarting talks with Iran about its nuclear program.

Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China met on Friday in Beijing to negotiate Tehran’s nuclear problems, Chinese media reported. The gathering follows the Iranian rejection of US demands for restarting talks with Iran about its nuclear program.

Iran nuclear accord and American withdrawal

Iran signed a nuclear accord with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany in 2015 to restrict its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief. In 2018, however, former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the accord, reimposing sanctions and ratcheting up tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Previously, Trump announced that he had written to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, making an offer for new nuclear talks. He gave Iran two options: war or a diplomatic deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian categorically rejected the offer, saying Tehran would not sit down to negotiate under threats and pressure from America.

UN Security Council meeting irritates Tehran

Tensions were further heightened after six members of the United Nations Security Council—the U.S., France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, and Britain—convened in a closed-door session to deliberate on Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran criticized the meeting as a “misuse” of the UN Security Council and accused the US and its allies of trying to put undue pressure.

Before the Beijing talks, China had hoped that the trilateral session would lay the ground for resumed extensive dialogue on Iran’s nuclear program. China, one of the main participants in the initial 2015 nuclear accord, has long promoted diplomatic efforts and resisted US sanctions against Iran.

Iran’s uranium enrichment sparks concerns

While Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful intentions, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently cautioned that Tehran has been speeding up its uranium enrichment to levels near 90% weapons-grade purity. This has increased Western countries’ concerns regarding the possibility of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

The fate of the Beijing talks is unclear, but negotiations remain as major world powers try to find their way through the intricacies of Iran’s nuclear plans.

