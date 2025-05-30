Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
China Launches Global Mediation Group With Support From Dozens of Countries Including Pakistan

China has launched a new international mediation organization, joined by representatives from over 30 countries including Pakistan and Cuba.

China Launches Global Mediation Group With Support From Dozens of Countries Including Pakistan

China formally launched a new international mediation organization on Friday, joined by representatives from more than 30 countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Belarus, and Cuba


China formally launched a new international mediation organization on Friday, joined by representatives from more than 30 countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Belarus and Cuba, The Associated Press reported. The Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) was signed in Hong Kong, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leading the ceremony, the report said.

New Global Mediation Body Established in Hong Kong

The new body, which will be headquartered in Hong Kong, aims to provide a diplomatic mechanism for resolving international disputes through mediation, rather than adjudication or arbitration, as reported by AP.

Beijing Positions Itself as a Global Peacemaker

At the signing ceremony, Wang reportedly said that the organization “helps to move beyond the zero-sum mindset of ‘you lose and I win.’” He described the initiative as part of China’s effort to offer “Chinese wisdom” to global governance and dispute settlement.

China highlighted the organization as the first intergovernmental legal body dedicated to mediation, positioning it as a complementary alternative to judicial institutions like the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

Hong Kong’s Legal Status Touted as an Advantage

Wang praised Hong Kong’s legal environment, saying the city benefits from the strengths of both common law and Chinese civil law traditions, making it uniquely equipped for hosting such an institution.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the organization could become operational by the end of the year, as reported by AP.

Representatives from approximately 50 countries and 20 international organizations, including the United Nations, attended the launch event.

Experts Say IOMed Could Fill a Global Dispute Resolution Gap

Legal scholars welcomed the initiative as a potentially significant development in international law. Yueming Yan, a law professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told AP that IOMed introduces a “structured, institutionalized form of alternative dispute resolution — namely, mediation — on a global scale.”

She added that it could complement formal processes by integrating mediation with litigation and arbitration systems.

Shahla Ali, a professor at the University of Hong Kong, noted the group’s wide-ranging potential, telling the publication, “The International Organization for Mediation would have the capacity to mediate disputes between states, between a state and a national of another state, or in international commercial disputes.”

She also emphasized growing global interest in mediation as a tool for resolving investor-state conflicts, reportedly saying, “Conventions can provide opportunities to experiment with new approaches.”

China International Organization for Mediation IOMed

