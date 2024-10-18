China Launches Major Survey To Uncover Childbearing Concerns

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has initiated a comprehensive survey involving 30,000 participants to assess public attitudes towards childbearing amid rising concerns about the nation’s declining birthrate.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has initiated a comprehensive survey involving 30,000 participants to assess public attitudes towards childbearing amid rising concerns about the nation’s declining birthrate.

Understanding Reluctance to Have Children

The survey aims to gather insights from individuals across 150 counties and 1,500 communities nationwide. Its primary goal is to understand the factors contributing to the reluctance to have children and to formulate supportive measures that could encourage higher fertility rates.

Addressing Population Decline

China’s population decline poses significant challenges for the government, with 2023 marking the second consecutive year of population shrinkage. This trend has prompted authorities in Beijing to take proactive steps to encourage young couples to expand their families, recognizing the potential economic repercussions of a declining population.

A Critical Study for Future Policies

This initiative represents the first nationwide family and fertility study since a similar survey in 2021. It is expected to yield vital data that could inform future policies aimed at reversing the trend of declining fertility. In parallel, the National Bureau of Statistics is conducting a nationwide population monitoring survey from October to November.

Promoting Family Values and Shared Responsibilities

Chinese officials have linked the issue of population growth to national rejuvenation and strength. In response, health authorities are promoting the importance of marriage and childbirth at “appropriate ages.” There is also an emphasis on shared parenting responsibilities, aimed at fostering positive attitudes towards family life among younger generations.

The results of this survey, alongside ongoing initiatives, could play a crucial role in shaping policies designed to address the challenges of an ageing population and bolster the birthrate in China.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: North Korea Poised To Send 12,000 Troops To Aid Russia: Seoul