China launched two naval warships yesterday in the Hudong Zhonghua shipyard, Shanghai. According to GT, Type 075 amphibious assault ship is for the Chinese Navy and the second Type 054A/P frigate for the Pakistan Navy. This was the second warship launched out of the four being built for Pakistan, as the first frigate was launched in 2020.

Pakistan signed the first contract for the delivery of two Type 054 A/P frigates in 2017 and signed a contract for two additional warships later in 2018. Reportedly, all four ships will be delivered to Pakistan by the end of 2021.The warship is equipped with better defence capabilities including improved radar system and a larger number of missiles with a longer range. While the frigate is a medium sized warship, China for the Chinese Navy has launched a Type 075 amphibious assault ship which is the third large warship to be launched since 2019.

Amidst tensions between China and Taiwan, this move can also be seen as China’s attempt to increase military pressure on Taiwan. As China recently flew warplanes and fighter jets near the island. According to Taiwan’s defence ministry eight Chinese bomber planes capable of carrying nuclear weapons, four fighter jets and one anti-submarine aircraft entered its south-western air defence identification zone. This was followed by 12 fighters, two anti-submarine aircrafts and a reconnaissance plane being flown on the consecutive day.

In addition, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian has recently warned ‘independence elements’ in Taiwan of “war”.