In yet another move to flex its muscles in the South China Sea, China has now fully militarised at least three islands by arming them with fighter jets, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment and other military facilities, warned US Indo-Pacific commander, Admiral John C Aquilino.

Speaking about China’s advances, US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John C Aquilino said that China’s hostile actions are in stark contrast to Xi Jinping’s past assurances that Beijing will not transform these islands into military bases.

Emphasising how China has gone ahead to make the largest military buildup since world war 2, John commented China has advanced all their capabilities and their buildup of weaponisation is destabilising to the region.

He added that while the construction on these islands appears to be complete, it is yet to be seen if China would pursue the construction of military infrastructure in other areas. Talking about the offensive capabilities of their missile systems, he stated that the function of these islands is to expand the offensive capability of the PRC beyond their continental shores.