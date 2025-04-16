China Names New Trade Envoy Amid Escalating US Tariff War

The leadership shake-up comes as China pushes back against US "trade bullying," with tariffs surging to 145% on Chinese goods and 125% on US products.

China has made an unexpected shift at the center of its trade diplomacy, naming Li Chenggang as its new top trade negotiator in the midst of a rising tariff battle with the United States. The move, announced Wednesday, is timely given the particular sensitivity of the moment as tensions between the two world’s biggest economies continue to escalate.

Li Chenggang, 58, takes over from veteran negotiator and Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, who had been a key player in China’s trade negotiations with Washington since the initial term of US President Donald Trump. Wang’s name was recently dropped from the commerce ministry leadership list, although no official reason for the shake-up has been given.

The sudden leadership transition is timed as China continues to resist what it deems US “trade bullying” and “tariff barriers.” Washington just raised its tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to a whopping 145%, and Beijing reacted by increasing levies on American products to 125%.

Li Chenggang is experienced, having worked as assistant commerce minister and deputy permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva. With extensive knowledge of international trade law and international economic relations, Li has also dealt with treaties, equitable trade, and WTO affairs.

During a February speech at a WTO session, Li attacked the US for issuing unilateral tariffs, threatening “tariff shocks” that will undermine global trade and breach multilateral rules. “The US’s unilateral approach brazenly breaches WTO rules, derails global trade, and even jeopardizes the rules-based multilateral system,” he added.

His appointment is viewed as Beijing’s strategic decision during a trade standoff that has not only shaken global economic stability but also put pressure on China’s vital export industry. Even though China’s GDP expanded 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025, better than expected, analysts caution that much of this expansion was probably the result of exporters scrambling to beat looming tariffs — a phenomenon called “front-loading.”

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, a senior China Centre adviser at the Conference Board, characterized the leadership shift as “very abrupt and potentially disruptive,” observing that Wang’s firm negotiating approach had rendered him a well-known and seasoned player in negotiations with US officials.

In contrast to other countries that have attempted to negotiate bilateral deals with Washington as a response to Trump’s tariff increases, China has chosen countermeasures over negotiations — insisting that negotiations can only be done on the basis of “mutual respect and equality.”

Recently, Chinese officials affirmed the stability of the nation’s economy and scoffed at so-called US “capricious and destructive” trade practices. Sheng Laiyun, deputy commissioner in China’s National Bureau of Statistics, emphasized that although tariffs will put pressure on the economy, Beijing has full means to rein in growth.

Li’s appointment coincides with President Xi Jinping’s tour of Southeast Asia, where he is working to consolidate economic ties with regional neighbors amid the ongoing standoff with the US. Senior commerce ministry officials, including Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, have been accompanying Xi on the visit, underscoring the importance of strengthening alternative trade partnerships.

