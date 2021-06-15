The warning included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province in order to avoid having to shut it down: CNN

The US government has spent almost a week assessing a report of a Chinese nuclear power plant leak after a French company warned of an imminent radiological threat.

“The warning included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province in order to avoid having to shut it down.”, reported CNN.

Furthermore, despite the alarming notification from Framatome, the French company, the Biden administration believes the facility is not yet at a “crisis level,” one of the sources said.

Interestingly, EDF energy, a French energy company, has recently maintained that gases that had built up in a component of the plant were deliberately released. A spokesperson added that it was caused by a fuel rod problem.

“We are not in a scenario of an accident with a melting core,” an EDF spokesperson told the AFP news agency after CNN’s news of the US assessment.

However, the facility’s Chinese part-owner, China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group, refuted claims of a leak on Monday.