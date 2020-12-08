Amid border clash with India, a batch of Chinese air force personnel left for Pakistan on Monday to participate in joint exercises to deepen practical cooperation and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides.

Amid border clash with India, a batch of Chinese air force personnel left for Pakistan on Monday to participate in joint exercises to deepen practical cooperation and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides. The Chinese Military in a statement issued said that the troops left for Pakistani Air Force’s airbase in Bholari at Thatta district in Sindh, northeast of Pakistan port city.

The joint air force exercise is a project within the 2020 cooperation plan of the two militaries which will conclude in late December. This will be aiming to promote the development of China-Pakistan military-to-military relationships and deepen practical cooperation between the two air forces.

The first such drill was held in Pakistan in March 2011. Amid severe ties with India, both the countries are trying to improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides. Popularly known as all-weather friends, China and Pakistan share close military ties.

China helps Pakistan to jointly produce JF-17 fighter jets and other armaments.