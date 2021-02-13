Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) had already approved three other Corornavirus vaccines for use in Pakistan, China's Sinopharm, Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine and Russia's Sputnik-V.

Recently, China has given approval to the CanSinoBio coronavirus vaccine, making it the second Chinese vaccine to receive approval by the CCP. The Pakistani Health Minister Faisal Sultan reported yesterday i.e. February 12 reported that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has also given its approval for the vaccine.

The Chinese developed Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, having been tested for effectiveness and safety, had also been approved by Pakistan in January for emergency use. Pakistan just recently begun its vaccination programme on February 3, having received vaccines free of cost from China.

However, so far, Chinese vaccines have not shown high protection rates when compared to vaccines developed by some other countries. China has also not provided any detailed study results yet.

