Just a few days after India inked the S-400 missile system deal with Russia, it was reported that China is currently selling 48 high-end military drones — Wing Loong II — to its ally and India’s neighbour Pakistan. The following deal will give a boost to Pakistan’s air defence system. Apart from powering Pakistan’s defence, China said that the following will be the largest deal of its kind between Pakistan and China. The following developments surfaced during a press briefing held by China.

While China said that they will be providing 48 Wing Loong II to Pakistan, the cost of the deal was kept under the wraps. As per a report by Global times, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) will be manufactured jointly.

The drones which are being sold to Pakistan are said to be capable of striking and surveying. The Wing Loong II is manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Company.

China has been known for providing weapons to its all-weather ally Pakistan. Apart from indulging in various weapon deals, China-Pakistan jointly manufactures JF-Thunder which is a multi-role fighter jet.

As per a report by Global Times, the deal of acquiring 48-high end drones from China was announced by Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdils Aerobatic Team on their Facebook handle. China had tested its Wing Loong II first in February 2017.

The following deal between India and China involving the drones comes in the backdrop of the S-44 missile air defence system deal that was signed between India and Russia during Vladimir Putin’s visit to India.

Here are a few of the features of the Chinese drones which are being sold to Pakistan:

The Wing Loong II medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV has an overall length of 11 meters, a wingspan of 20.5 meters, and a height of 4.1 meters. The UAV has an operational radius of 1,500 km and it can carry a maximum payload of 400 kg. Apart from that, it is equipped with a satellite communications system laser-guided bombs (12 nos) or missiles with a total weight of 480 kilograms. Manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group and state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation., Wing Loong II can be used for both reconnaissance and strike missions. The aircraft was first publicly revealed at the Airshow China 2016 in November 2016.

Though Pakistan claims that Wing Loong II will be used against possible ISIS positions or gathering near PAK-AFG border, speculation is rife that the drones will be used against Indian forces along the LoC. Pakistan Army’s SSG units want the drones for special operations as it can remain airborne for 20 hours providing real-time intel and ability to strike any non-line of sight threat. Compared to Wing Loong II, Pakistan’s Viper drones can loiter in the sky only for 3 hours and needs frequent refuelling.

